Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Lithuania is providing Ukraine with 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros ($5.1 million) in the coming days, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene announced on Jan. 12.

Drones have proven crucial for both sides of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Kyiv employs unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of various types for reconnaissance and attack roles at the front lines and for long-range strikes in the Russian rear.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.

I am proud to share that Lithuania is sending 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine this week.



In addition, during the last Government meeting, we approved a new faster procedure for transferring state assets. These changes will significantly reduce the time required for… pic.twitter.com/332p7A4Q6D January 12, 2025

The previous Lithuanian government pledged in August that 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones would be delivered to Ukraine by fall. Separately, Vilnius also pledged to help fund the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, focusing on Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-like drones.

"In addition, during the last government meeting, we approved a new faster procedure for transferring state assets," Sakaliene said, explaining that the changes "will significantly reduce the time required for procedures, ensuring that aid reaches Ukraine faster."

Lithuania has been one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, pledging to provide 0.25% of its GDP in military aid to Ukraine on a yearly basis. The Baltic country has supplied 840 million euros ($860 million) in security assistance to Ukraine as of October 2024, making it one of the leading donors in terms of GDP shares, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said.