Ministry: Lithuania to fund production of Ukrainian long-range drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2024 1:56 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas (Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will fund the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Nov. 23.

The long-term agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania includes an initial tranche of 10 million euros which has already been agreed upon and focuses particularly on Ukraine's Palianytsia missile-like drones.

"I expressed gratitude to the Republic of Lithuania for its steadfast support during these challenging times and personally thanked (Defense Minister Laurynas) Kasciunas for his leadership," Umerov wrote.

Umerov and his Lithuanian counterpart also reportedly discussed plans to equip Ukrainian brigades, provide ammunition, strengthen air defense, and expand defense industry cooperation between the two countries as "key priorities" for 2025.

The Defense Ministry previously announced on Nov. 22 that Sweden had also agreed to finance the production of long-range drones for Ukraine to aid the country in its defense against Russia's war of aggression.

‘Don’t overreact’ — Oreshnik missile isn’t as new as Russia claims, experts say
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 announced his country had launched a new type of missile in an attack on Ukraine, a demonstration of military might meant to deter Kyiv’s allies from further support against his full-scale invasion. “There are currently no ways of countering this weapon.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
7:59 PM
Video

Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
Editors' Picks

