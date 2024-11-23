Ministry: Lithuania to fund production of Ukrainian long-range drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will fund the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Nov. 23.

The long-term agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania includes an initial tranche of 10 million euros which has already been agreed upon and focuses particularly on Ukraine's Palianytsia missile-like drones.

"I expressed gratitude to the Republic of Lithuania for its steadfast support during these challenging times and personally thanked (Defense Minister Laurynas) Kasciunas for his leadership," Umerov wrote.

Umerov and his Lithuanian counterpart also reportedly discussed plans to equip Ukrainian brigades, provide ammunition, strengthen air defense, and expand defense industry cooperation between the two countries as "key priorities" for 2025.

The Defense Ministry previously announced on Nov. 22 that Sweden had also agreed to finance the production of long-range drones for Ukraine to aid the country in its defense against Russia's war of aggression.