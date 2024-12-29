Ukraine secures over $156 million for defense industry from European allies, defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received over 150 million euros ($156 million) in funding from Denmark, France, and Lithuania to bolster its defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 29.

The funds will support the production of long-range drones, missiles, and artillery, which are critical to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

These domestically produced weapons provide an alternative to Western arms, which often come with usage restrictions, and help address shortages of artillery ammunition on the battlefield.

Denmark contributed 111 million euros ($116 million) through agreements between Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the Strategic Industries Ministry, and the Danish Defense Ministry to strengthen the Armed Forces with advanced domestically made munitions.

France provided a 29 million euros ($30 million) grant to enhance Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities.

Lithuania allocated 10 million euros ($10.4 million) under a memorandum involving the Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense ministries and Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Ministry to support the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

"I thank our partners for their important support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Umerov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced plans for Ukraine to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in the coming year as part of the country's resilience plan.

The funding marks a significant step in boosting Ukraine’s self-reliance in arms production as the war continues.