Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, defense industry, Defense Ministry, Lithuania, Denmark, France, Rustem Umerov
Edit post

Ukraine secures over $156 million for defense industry from European allies, defense minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 29, 2024 3:34 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Courtesy: "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received over 150 million euros ($156 million) in funding from Denmark, France, and Lithuania to bolster its defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 29.

The funds will support the production of long-range drones, missiles, and artillery, which are critical to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

These domestically produced weapons provide an alternative to Western arms, which often come with usage restrictions, and help address shortages of artillery ammunition on the battlefield.

Denmark contributed 111 million euros ($116 million) through agreements between Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the Strategic Industries Ministry, and the Danish Defense Ministry to strengthen the Armed Forces with advanced domestically made munitions.

France provided a 29 million euros ($30 million) grant to enhance Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities.

Lithuania allocated 10 million euros ($10.4 million) under a memorandum involving the Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense ministries and Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Ministry to support the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

"I thank our partners for their important support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Umerov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced plans for Ukraine to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in the coming year as part of the country's resilience plan.

The funding marks a significant step in boosting Ukraine’s self-reliance in arms production as the war continues.

Ukrainian drones made up over 96% of UAVs military used in 2024, defense minister says
The domestic drone industry “reached unprecedented production volumes” in 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:35 PM

Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.
12:20 PM

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" Andriy Yermak said.
9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.