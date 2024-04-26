Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Latvia, Dmytro Kuleba, Diplomacy, Latvia-Ukraine relations
Edit post

Latvia’s new foreign minister visits Ukraine, meets FM Kuleba

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2024 12:51 PM 2 min read
Baiba Braze, former NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy and current foreign minister of Latvia, looks on during the NATO Resilience Symposium 2023, on April 26, 2023. (Gints Ivuskans/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The newly appointed Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze arrived in Kyiv on the morning of April 26 and met with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the ministry reported.

This is Braze’s first bilateral visit abroad, "signifying that support for Ukraine is a high priority in Latvia's foreign policy," according to the ministry.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry published on X photos showing Braze and Kuleba honoring those fallen in Russia's war against Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

The ministry didn’t provide more details on the visit. Kuleba has not yet reported on the meeting.

Braze was appointed as Latvia’s new foreign minister on April 19.

Latvia has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale war. The country's prime minister, Evika Silina, recently said that Riga's military aid for Kyiv amounted to 392 million euros (around $425 million), including an upcoming defense aid package in April.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on April 24 that a drone coalition co-led by the U.K. and Latvia has collected over 500 million euros ($535 million) to purchase drones for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, have also recently signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement.

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language
Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia’s Education Ministry announced on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.