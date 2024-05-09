Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Ukraine, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Military aid, NATO troops, War
Edit post

Lithuanian FM backs sending Western military trainers to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2024 10:38 AM 2 min read
Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis talks to media prior to an EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting on May 22, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Western military personnel training Ukrainian troops on the ground rather than in NATO countries would have practical advantages, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the Guardian in an interview published on May 9.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in 30 partner countries, over 30,000 of whom have received training in the U.K.

Landsbergis told the Guardian that training Ukrainians in their own country could be "more practical" than abroad.

Lithuania's parliament has already authorized Lithuanian troops to train inside Ukraine, but Landsbergis indicated "this would be best done as part of a bigger coalition," the Guardian said.

Lithuanian troops trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war "for many years," Landsbergis said, adding that "returning to this tradition might be quite doable."

"It could be that the trainers stationed as part of the coalition to train the Ukrainians in Ukraine could be defended with air defense, and that in turn implies that part of Ukrainian sky could be defended with air defense," Landsbergis said.

The move would show the Kremlin that the West can "adapt to the situation because the situation is not getting better," Landsbergis said.

Sending Western trainers to Ukraine would be a "first step in President (Emmanuel) Macron's initiative," referring to the French president's remarks in March that he would not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Macron repeated this sentiment in an interview with the Economist published on May 2, saying that he would consider sending troops to Ukraine in the case of a Russian breakthrough at the front or if Ukraine requested it.

Macron's remarks had caused the Kremlin to change calculations, Landsbergis told the Guardian.

US military battalion to remain in Lithuania indefinitely
The American military battalion stationed in Lithuania will remain in the country indefinitely, not just until 2025 as previously planned, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said on May 2.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.