General Staff: Over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in partner countries

by Martin Fornusek November 22, 2023 12:01 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers participate in a blank fire exercise, together with instructors from the Norwegian Home Guard 12th District Company "Hegra," part of Operation Gungne, where the Norwegian instructors conduct initial training with NATO-standard combat methods to enhance Ukrainian military capabilities, on Aug. 25, 2023, north of Trondheim, Norway. (Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP via Getty Images)
Over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in facilities of more than 30 partner countries in less than two years, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Nov. 21, citing Major General Oleksandr Kyrylenko, the deputy chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"Thanks to joint efforts, an effective training system for the Armed Forces was created, which significantly strengthens the capabilities of all defense components in repelling the Russian Federation's armed aggression," Kyrylenko said at a press briefing.

The current international training system for the Ukrainian military reportedly focuses on four main priorities: basic training for fresh recruits, instructions on using foreign weaponry, training for commanders and junior officers, and collective training of different unit levels.

The U.K. Defense Ministry announced earlier in November that over 30,000 Ukrainian recruits underwent training in the British-led Operation Interflex since June 2022.

The EU said it aims to train 40,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of 2023 within the framework of its military training mission EUMAM.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
