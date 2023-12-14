Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv protesters demand higher city budget expenditures for military

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 2:32 PM 1 min read
Protesters in Kyiv demanding higher city budget expenditures for military needs on Dec. 14, 2023. (Masha Lavrova/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Activists held demonstrations at the Kyiv city administration on Dec. 14, asking for a higher budget for military needs instead of repairs and infrastructure in the city.

The protests were taking place as the city council prepares to vote on the 2024 municipal budget.

Hundreds of protesters were chanting "Money for the Armed Forces" and "Money for drones, not parks," Hromadske reported.

Dissatisfied Kyiv residents demanded an additional Hr 120 million ($3 million) of the city's funds to be invested in the "Defender of Kyiv" military program in support of soldiers instead of renovating a water park.

They also asked for a new public service department to assist in military procurement and a public discussion on next year's budget.

Later on Dec. 14, the mayor said that the Kyiv city council plans to approve changes for this year's budget, including an additional Hr 600 million ($16 million) in support of the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine's 2024 state budget in November, which allocated around half of expenditures to military purposes.

Zelensky signs 2024 state budget
State budget revenues were set at Hr 1.78 trillion ($49 billion), while expenditures were almost double, at Hr 3.35 trillion ($93 billion).
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.