Kyiv protesters demand higher city budget expenditures for military

Activists held demonstrations at the Kyiv city administration on Dec. 14, asking for a higher budget for military needs instead of repairs and infrastructure in the city.

The protests were taking place as the city council prepares to vote on the 2024 municipal budget.

Hundreds of protesters were chanting "Money for the Armed Forces" and "Money for drones, not parks," Hromadske reported.

Dissatisfied Kyiv residents demanded an additional Hr 120 million ($3 million) of the city's funds to be invested in the "Defender of Kyiv" military program in support of soldiers instead of renovating a water park.

They also asked for a new public service department to assist in military procurement and a public discussion on next year's budget.

Later on Dec. 14, the mayor said that the Kyiv city council plans to approve changes for this year's budget, including an additional Hr 600 million ($16 million) in support of the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine's 2024 state budget in November, which allocated around half of expenditures to military purposes.