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Kuwait approves defense deal with Ukraine amid fresh Iranian strikes

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by Martin Fornusek
Kuwait approves defense deal with Ukraine amid fresh Iranian strikes
The national flag of Kuwait on a pole in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Getty Images)

Kuwait ratified its agreement with Ukraine on cooperation in the military and other spheres, allowing it to enter into force, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on June 28.

The news comes shortly after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait in a fresh wave of hostilities with the U.S.

Kyiv has been deepening security partnerships across the Gulf region, offering to bolster local defenses against Iranian drones that Russia also uses in attacks against Ukrainian cities.

"The entry into force of this agreement marks a new stage in the Ukrainian-Kuwaiti partnership across military-technical, defense, and security spheres," Sybiha said on X.

The deal paves the way for "joint projects, exchanging experience and modern technologies, as well as deepening our strategic dialogue," he added.

The agreement was originally signed in Kuwait City in March 2018, but only now has the Kuwaiti state finalized the domestic legal procedures required for its entry into force.

"The Ukraine-Kuwait agreement provides a timely response to the ongoing Iranian air attacks against Kuwait and other Gulf states, the latest of which took place last night," Sybiha commented.

The deal lays the groundwork for military and defense-industry cooperation, including procurement, training, and research.

Ukraine has previously signed defense cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, and signaled that discussions with Bahrain and Oman are also underway.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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