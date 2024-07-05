Skip to content
News Feed, Dmytro Kuleba, United Kingdom, Ukraine
Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 5, 2024 11:07 PM 2 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. (Olena Zashko / Kyiv Independent)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a call with his new British counterpart, David Lammy, on July 5, congratulating him on "taking charge of U.K. diplomacy."

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."

Lammy became the new U.K. foreign secretary on July 5 after the Labour Party's landslide victory in the country's general election.

In a visit to Kyiv in May, the then-shadow foreign secretary vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin represented a "new fascism in Europe."

Speaking of the then-upcoming election, he added: "The message... I bring is that there may be a change of government in the UK this year but there’ll be no change in our policy to stand with the people of Ukraine."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:07 PM

9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
1:01 PM

Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we take (former President Donald Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."
