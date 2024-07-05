Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a call with his new British counterpart, David Lammy, on July 5, congratulating him on "taking charge of U.K. diplomacy."

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."

Lammy became the new U.K. foreign secretary on July 5 after the Labour Party's landslide victory in the country's general election.

In a visit to Kyiv in May, the then-shadow foreign secretary vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin represented a "new fascism in Europe."

Speaking of the then-upcoming election, he added: "The message... I bring is that there may be a change of government in the UK this year but there’ll be no change in our policy to stand with the people of Ukraine."