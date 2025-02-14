Senior Republican senator calls Hegseth’s Ukraine remarks 'rookie mistake,' Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism from Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker after suggesting that Ukraine’s return to its pre-war borders was "unrealistic."

While Hegseth has since walked back some of his comments, Wicker, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, argued in an interview with Politico that the damage was done, saying: "He made a rookie mistake in Brussels and he’s walked back some of what he said but not that line."

The controversy stems from Hegseth’s initial remarks, in which he also said that NATO membership for Ukraine was off the table and that reclaiming its internationally recognized borders was not feasible. His comments were met with backlash, particularly from Wicker, who speculated on their origins, saying, "I don’t know who wrote the speech — it is the kind of thing Tucker Carlson could have written, and Carlson is a fool."

Wicker said he was surprised by Hegseth’s initial remarks but heartened by his partial reversal. "Everybody knows … and people in the administration know you don't say before your first meeting what you will agree to and what you won't agree to," Wicker added, noting that he found Hegseth’s statements puzzling and disturbing. Many U.S., EU officials shared a similar sentiment.

The criticism of Hegseth is also tied to broader diplomatic moves by the Trump administration. President Donald Trump held a call this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war, while Vice President JD Vance was set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich.

Trump later reinforced Hegseth’s message, stating that Ukraine’s NATO membership was not "practical" and that a return to pre-2014 borders was “unlikely.” The direct talks between Trump and Putin have raised concerns among European allies that Ukraine could be sidelined in any potential peace agreement.

In contrast, Wicker maintained a hardline stance, calling Putin a "war criminal who needs to be in prison for the rest of his life." He also pushed back against Trump’s suggestion that NATO enlargement provoked Russia’s invasion, stating unequivocally that Russia alone was responsible. "There are good guys and bad guys in this war, and the Russians are the bad guys," Wicker said. "They invaded, contrary to almost every international law, and they should be defeated. And Ukraine is entitled to the promises that the world made to it."

Trump, however, denied being aware of Wicker’s criticism from within his own party. When asked about it on Feb. 14, he said: "Roger is a very good friend of mine, and Pete is obviously, he’s been doing a great job. I haven’t heard." He added, "I’ll speak to Roger. I’ll speak to Pete. I’ll find out," after asking the reporter to clarify Wicker’s remarks.

Despite the internal Republican divide, Wicker continued to push for sustained U.S. military aid to Ukraine, calling for continued weapons shipments "until there is a ceasefire."