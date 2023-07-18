Peskov: Strikes on Odesa were revenge for Crimean Bridge attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called Russia's overnight missile attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa retaliation for the explosions that damaged the Crimean Bridge on July 17.

Southern Ukraine was hit with a wave of more than 20 drones overnight, followed by six Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea towards Odesa, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Explosions were reported in Odesa around 2:30 a.m. local time.

All missiles were shot down and no deaths were reported by the Ukrainian authorities. However, debris and the blast waves resulting from air defense damaged port infrastructure, several private houses, and injured an elderly man in his home.

The explosions on the Crimean Bridge, which took place around 3 a.m. local time on July 17, heavily damaged a section of the bridge for road traffic. Russia blamed Ukraine, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had claimed during a televised meeting that there would be a response to what he called "acts of terrorism."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said that one span of the part of the Crimean Bridge for road vehicles is completely destroyed and is unlikely to be fully open until November.