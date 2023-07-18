Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Peskov: Strikes on Odesa were revenge for Crimean Bridge attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2023 5:05 PM 1 min read
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov walks after a meeting with African leaders at the Konstantin Palace in Strelna on June 17, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called Russia's overnight missile attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa retaliation for the explosions that damaged the Crimean Bridge on July 17.

Southern Ukraine was hit with a wave of more than 20 drones overnight, followed by six Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea towards Odesa, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Explosions were reported in Odesa around 2:30 a.m. local time.

All missiles were shot down and no deaths were reported by the Ukrainian authorities. However, debris and the blast waves resulting from air defense damaged port infrastructure, several private houses, and injured an elderly man in his home.

The explosions on the Crimean Bridge, which took place around 3 a.m. local time on July 17, heavily damaged a section of the bridge for road traffic. Russia blamed Ukraine, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had claimed during a televised meeting that there would be a response to what he called "acts of terrorism."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said that one span of the part of the Crimean Bridge for road vehicles is completely destroyed and is unlikely to be fully open until November.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
