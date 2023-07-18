Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Odesa with missiles, drones, injuring 1

by Martin Fornusek July 18, 2023 8:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched six Kalibr cruise missiles and a significant number of Shahed kamikaze drones against Odesa Oblast, injuring at least one resident, the Operational Command "South" reported on July 18.

"Several waves of attack drones were aimed at revealing and wearing out air defenses. Afterward, six Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea against Odesa," the report said.

The military noted that all missiles were shot down but debris and the blast wave resulting from their destruction damaged port infrastructure, several private houses, and injured an elderly man in his home.

Some 21 Shahed-136/131 Shahed drones were destroyed on approach from the sea over Odesa Oblast, and four more over Mykolaiv Oblast, the Operational Command "South" informed.

An industrial facility in Mykoliav caught fire but there were no causalities, the report added.

In the early hours of July 18, local officials informed of waves of drone attacks against southern Ukraine, with explosions reported in Odesa around 2:30 a.m. local time.

Explosions reported at Crimean Bridge, Russia blames Ukraine
Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack against the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast, on July 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
