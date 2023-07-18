Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 drones, 6 missiles launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek July 18, 2023 11:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed 31 out of 36 Shahed kamikaze drones, all six Kalibr cruise missiles, and one reconnaissance drone launched by Russia overnight from the south, the Air Force reported on July 18.

According to the report, the missiles were likely fired from the Russian frigate Admiral Essen of the Black Sea Fleet.

Some 36 drones Shahed drones were launched overnight, most likely from a military facility in Crimea.

The Operational Command "South" said that all the Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed over Odesa Oblast but the debris and the resulting shockwave caused property damage and injured one person in the city.

Out of the total number, 21 Shahed drones were destroyed over Odesa Oblast and four over Mykolaiv Oblast, the Operational Command "South" specified.

According to the Air Force, the remaining drones were shot down over Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The report added that three Shahed drones, one Lancet strike drone, and nine operational-tactical reconnaissance drones were shot down during the day on July 17.

Explosions reported at Crimean Bridge, Russia blames Ukraine
Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack against the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast, on July 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
