Kremlin dismisses ceasefire as tactic to buy time for Ukraine’s military

The Kremlin claims that calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine are merely an attempt to give the Ukrainian military time to regroup and rearm, according to Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

"We see this as an effort to provide Ukrainian forces with a pause during a difficult period. The Russian army is advancing on all fronts, and under these circumstances, the ceasefire could be viewed as a way to allow Ukraine to strengthen its position," Ushakov told state-owned media on March 16.

He added that Russia has conveyed its concerns to the United States and that while communication between the two countries continues, it does not extend to direct talks between the presidents.

Ushakov also noted that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin could be arranged quickly if necessary.

During negotiations in Saudi Arabia, U.S. officials suggested a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. During talks in Jeddah on March 11, Kyiv accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, after which Washington resumed its military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

On March 13, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is willing to accept the ceasefire but insists on guarantees that Ukraine will not mobilize troops, conduct training, or receive military assistance during the truce.

To discuss the proposal, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow. Following the visit, Putin reportedly signaled his willingness to accept the U.S. plan but insisted that any ceasefire must contribute to a long-term resolution of the war.

Despite this, Ukraine remains doubtful that Russia would uphold a ceasefire agreement.