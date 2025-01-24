paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky says Putin wants to 'manipulate' Trump amid talk of peace negotiations

by Olena Goncharova January 25, 2025 1:32 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 24 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to "manipulate" U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelensky’s warning came after Putin expressed willingness to engage in talks with Trump and praised the U.S. leader.

Kyiv reiterated its opposition to any peace negotiations between Trump and Putin on the nearly three-year war without the involvement of Ukraine and European partners.

"He wants to manipulate the desire of the President of the United States of America to achieve peace," Zelensky said in his evening address. "I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore."

Earlier on the same day, Putin said that Russia is prepared to hold talks with Trump regarding the war in Ukraine. "Regarding negotiations, we have always said — and I want to emphasize this again — that we are ready for talks on the Ukrainian issue (Russia's full-scale invasion)," Putin told reporters.

Putin also claimed that Trump’s defeat in the 2020 U.S. presidential election contributed to the war in Ukraine. "If Trump's 2020 victory hadn't been stolen, there might not have been a crisis in Ukraine," he said. Putin added that Russia has "never refused contact" with the U.S. administration and described his previous interactions with Trump as "pragmatic and trusting."

The Russian leader also referenced a decree signed by Zelensky in 2022, which declared negotiations with Putin "impossible" following Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Putin went on to question Kyiv’s stance: "How can negotiations be resumed if they are officially banned?"

Zelensky’s decree came in response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, a move widely condemned as illegitimate by the international community. Despite this, Putin continues to signal interest in engaging with Trump, fueling concerns in Kyiv about potential backchannel discussions that exclude Ukraine and its allies.

‘An opportunity, not a burden:’ Ukraine House Davos’s message for world leaders, investors
Over the last week, Ukraine House Davos opened its doors to world leaders and investors for the sixth year in a row during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Ukraine House this year was adorned with the slogan “Your Country First, Win With Us.” The message set the tone for
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.