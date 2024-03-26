Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kupiansk injure man, target dormitory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on March 26, injuring one civilian, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

A Russian Kh-35 anti-ship missile hit the dormitory of Kharkiv's sports college in the morning, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said.

A 64-year-old man reportedly suffered from shock. The explosion also destroyed the roof and the ceiling between the upper floors of the building, Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

As of March 25, about 200,000 households in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, were left without electricity, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the regional police said. Russian troops fired cluster munitions from Uragan rocket launchers at the city at around 3:30 p.m. local time, damaging houses, according to the report.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified offensive efforts in the area.

Syniehubov announced on March 7 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuation of residents living in communities near Kupiansk.