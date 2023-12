This audio is created with AI assistance

The missile that hit Russian-controlled Donetsk on March 14 came from the southeast and was not shot down by air defense, which indicates it was coming from the Russian-held territory, according to an investigation by Ruslan Leviev, the founder of investigative outlet Conflict Intelligence Team.

Russia had previously claimed the missile was Ukrainian, while Leviev says it is a false-flag operation by Russia to accuse Ukraine of war crimes.