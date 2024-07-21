Johnson says Trump has 'the strength and bravery' to bring peace to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Republican nominee Donald Trump's chances to end the Russian war in Ukraine in a July 19 opinion for Daily Mail.

The opinion was published days after Johnson and Trump met in Washington on July 16, during the Republican National Conference, where Trump was officially nominated as the party’s candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Johnson wrote that Trump “won the November presidential election” by showing his strength of character when he pumped his fist to his supporters moments after being shot at during a rally on July 13.

He said that Trump’s gesture sent a message to the Americans that with him as their leader, they “won’t be bowed.” “I believe that indomitable spirit is exactly what the world needs right now, and exactly what is needed in the White House,” Johnson wrote.

Having discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war with Trump during their meeting, Johnson wrote that he is “more convinced than ever that (Trump) has the strength and the bravery to fix it, to save Ukraine, to bring peace.”

Known for his long-term public sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and having repeatedly criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, Trump had claimed during his presidential campaign that he would end the war within 24 hours if elected, refusing to discuss the details of his plan.

During the debate with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, Trump said that Putin's declared terms for a ceasefire, demanding that Ukraine surrender four of its regions, partially occupied by Russia, and abandon the effort to join NATO, were "not acceptable."

However, earlier reports in the media said that Trump privately talked about ending Russia’s war by pressuring Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Moscow. He also publicly said in May 2023 that he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if he won the 2024 election.

Nevertheless, Johnson said he is convinced that Trump understands “that a defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America,” and that he could “end it — on the right terms for Ukraine and the West.”

As the British Prime Minister, Johnson was a major supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian all-out war, and has continued to push for the West to provide Ukrainians with military aid after his resignation in 2022.

Johnson suggested that as a President, Trump could first strengthen Ukraine’s position in the possible peace talks by ending bureaucratic delays in providing military aid and allowing Ukrainians to strike the Russian airfields with the U.S.-provided long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

Then, he could pave the way “for a new and far better relationship with Russia” in the aftermath of a win for Ukraine. Johnson specified in his article that it should involve Russia’s retreat “at least to the pre-invasion boundaries of 2022” and recognition of Ukraine’s right to join EU and NATO.

“If and when he is back in power, later this year, Trump has a massive chance — not just to fix his predecessor’s legacy, but to take the world forward,” Johnson wrote.