Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally

This audio is created with AI assistance

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.



Trump appeared to fall and was quickly surrounded by armed guards, staying down for about a minute.



He then stood up, raised his fist, and was escorted to a vehicle, which drove him away.

Video footage seemed to show blood on his ear, and he was seen clutching his head.



U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Note: This is a developing story.