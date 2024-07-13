Skip to content
Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally

by Sonya Bandouil July 14, 2024 1:56 AM 1 min read
Donald Trump surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024 (AP)
At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.

Trump appeared to fall and was quickly surrounded by armed guards, staying down for about a minute.

He then stood up, raised his fist, and was escorted to a vehicle, which drove him away.

Video footage seemed to show blood on his ear, and he was seen clutching his head.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Note: This is a developing story.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.