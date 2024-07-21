Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, 2024 Presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, United States
Edit post

Trump calls Putin, Xi 'smart, tough' leaders at campaign rally

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2024 7:48 AM 2 min read
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds his first public campaign rally since winning the nomination and surviving an assassination attempt, on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump described the authoritarian leaders of Russia and China in glowing terms at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20.

The speech marked Trump's first campaign event since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 14.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "smart, tough," leaders who "love their country," Trump said during the course of a lengthy speech.

The comments are similar to remarks Trump made shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At a rally in March 2022, weeks after the invasion, he praised Putin's intelligence.

"They asked me if Putin is smart. Yes, Putin was smart," Trump said.

During the July 20 rally, Trump claimed that Xi reached out to him with words of support following the assassination attempt.

"(Xi) wrote me a beautiful note the other day when he heard about what happened," Trump said.

Trump also described Xi as "brilliant" and said "he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist."

The campaign speech comes one day after Trump spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky via phone in their first conversation since Trump left office.

Trump reportedly called it a "very good call," while sources close to Zelensky said the talk went "exceedingly well." Zelensky previously said that working with a Trump White House would be "hard work."

Trump's newly appointed running mate, outspoken Ukraine critic J.D. Vance, also spoke briefly at the rally before Trump took the podium.

Vance did not address the war in Ukraine directly, but said that if elected, he and Trump would work to end U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts that "are none of our business."

Opinion: Could Ukraine survive a JD Vance vice presidency?
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s nomination of J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate has sent shockwaves across the Western alliance, particularly Ukraine, which is on the front lines of Western liberal democracy’s battle against authoritarianism.…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.