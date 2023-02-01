Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Boris Johnson: West must give Ukraine the weapons it needs as fast as possible.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 3:11 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with Fox News, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the United States and the West to quickly supply Ukraine with the weapons that it needs to rebuff Russia.

“Whether it’s the tanks or the long artillery, give them what they need,” Johnson said, adding that Ukraine needs to “kick Putin out of the whole of the territory.”

Johnson believes that the failure of the West to punish Putin in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea and invaded the Donbas, led to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He added that the faster the world returns to stability, “the more powerful message will be sent to people like China that the West will not tolerate aggressive attempts to change the borders by force.”

Politico: Delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine not ruled out despite Biden's 'no'
The Kyiv Independent

Johnson also dismissed the possibility of the war escalating into a nuclear conflict.

Earlier this week, Johnson said that days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin threatened him with a missile strike.

NATO countries have agreed to supply Western-made tanks to Ukraine but have so far refused to send long-range ATACMS misiles and F-16 fighter jets.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16s and ATACMS to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia's war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Ukraine needs Western aircraft to put an end to massacre of civilians, achieve victory
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.