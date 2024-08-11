Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, declined to meet with US lawmakers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, declined to meet with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner during their visit to Georgia.

Senator Shaheen expressed concerns about Ivanishvili's refusal, noting that Ivanishvili is perceived as the key decision-maker in the country.

Ivanishvili is also Georgia's richest man, with an estimated net worth of almost $5 billion. He made the bulk of his fortune in Russia in the 1990s.

Previously, Transparency International Georgia reported in 2022 that Ivanishvili owned an unreported Russian company through an offshore subsidiary.

Senator Shaheen criticized Georgia's adoption of the controversial foreign agents law, which she views as influenced by Russia and contrary to the will of the Georgian people.

"I don't understand it. What we hear from the Georgian people, they are against it,” Shaheen said about the new law.

The legislation, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

The law also allows the authorities to monitor such organizations and obtain personal data.

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with the U.S. officials to discuss improving bilateral relations, which have soured following the law's passage.

This comes after the U.S. suspended over $95 million in aid to Georgia due to its perceived recent anti-democratic stance.