Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, Foreign Agents Law
Edit post

Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, declined to meet with US lawmakers

by Sonya Bandouil August 12, 2024 2:14 AM 2 min read
Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, makes a speech at a pro-government rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, on April 29, 2024. (Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, declined to meet with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner during their visit to Georgia.

Senator Shaheen expressed concerns about Ivanishvili's refusal, noting that Ivanishvili is perceived as the key decision-maker in the country.

Ivanishvili is also Georgia's richest man, with an estimated net worth of almost $5 billion. He made the bulk of his fortune in Russia in the 1990s.

Previously, Transparency International Georgia reported in 2022 that Ivanishvili owned an unreported Russian company through an offshore subsidiary.

Senator Shaheen criticized Georgia's adoption of the controversial foreign agents law, which she views as influenced by Russia and contrary to the will of the Georgian people.

"I don't understand it. What we hear from the Georgian people, they are against it,” Shaheen said about the new law.

The legislation, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

The law also allows the authorities to monitor such organizations and obtain personal data.

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with the U.S. officials to discuss improving bilateral relations, which have soured following the law's passage.

This comes after the U.S. suspended over $95 million in aid to Georgia due to its perceived recent anti-democratic stance.

Georgian opposition to file complaint to Constitutional Court over ‘foreign agents’ law
The lawsuit was signed by 32 opposition lawmakers on July 22.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.