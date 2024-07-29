Skip to content
News Feed, Georgia, Foreign Agents Law, Georgian Dream, United National Movement, constitutional court
Georgian opposition to file complaint to Constitutional Court over 'foreign agents' law

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 29, 2024 9:18 AM 2 min read
The Georgian national flag flying on March 24, 2023, in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The Georgian national flag flying on March 24, 2023, in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), will file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court on July 29 over the controversial law on "foreign agents," the party told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Georgian service.

The lawsuit was signed by 32 opposition lawmakers on July 22.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who has criticized the law as jeopardizing the country's aspirations to join the European Union, filed her complaint against the law with the Constitutional Court on July 15.

Zourabichvili initially vetoed the bill, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" and mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.

The Georgian parliament, dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, bypassed the president's veto on May 28 with 84 lawmakers voting in support.

Starting from August, NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad based on 2023 data, must register with the authorities within a month as "foreign agents."

The law allows the authorities to monitor such organizations and obtain required information like personal data.

The legislation was heavily criticized by both domestic opposition and the EU. Its reintroduction into the parliament in April led to massive protests, with the police firing at the demonstrators with rubber bullets and water cannons.

Washington and Brussels have denounced the bill as incompatible with Western values, and the EU said Georgia's membership process had been effectively halted as a result.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
