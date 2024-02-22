Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, Ukraine, Italy, security guarantees, War
Edit post

Minister: Italy set to sign security agreement with Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 3:49 PM 2 min read
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and UK Foreign Secretary (not in picture) hold a press conference during the two-day XVI Conference of Ambassadors of Italy at Farnesina palace, on Dec. 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy expects to finalize a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in the coming days, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Feb. 22, Reuters reported.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals with Ukraine to help the country repel Russia’s aggression.

Norway and the Netherlands have said they also hope to sign such agreements with Ukraine soon.

"Never before has it been so important to emphasize the will to ensure that the attacked David has the resources to defend himself against the Russian Goliath," Tajani told the Italian parliament, as cited by Reuters.

Munich diaries: Fear and uncertainty at the ‘Lose-Lose’ conference
Editor’s note: The following piece is a personal account of the Munich Security Conference from a Kyiv Independent reporter but does not purport to reflect the views of the publication. MUNICH – For three days every year, the space in front of the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in central Munich turns
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Under the security deal, Italy will reiterate its commitments to provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and help the country protect its critical infrastructure from Russian attacks, according to the minister.

The agreement will also reportedly include pledges to support Ukraine in implementing reforms required to join the European Union.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and several other partners have pledged to provide security guarantees to Ukraine via bilateral treaties. The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine and Italy began negotiations on the security guarantees agreement in November. Around 30 countries have so far joined the security guarantees declaration.

.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.