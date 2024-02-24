World leaders arrive in Kyiv to mark 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several world leaders arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24 to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

These include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Italian government previously announced on Feb. 20 that Meloni would chair a videoconference meeting including the G7 heads of state that President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to join.

"More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally," von der Leyen wrote about the visit to Kyiv on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Until the country is finally free."