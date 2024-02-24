Skip to content
World leaders arrive in Kyiv to mark 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 9:40 AM 1 min read
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pictured as he arrives at Kyiv's railway station on Feb. 24, 2024. (BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several world leaders arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24 to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

These include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Italian government previously announced on Feb. 20 that Meloni would chair a videoconference meeting including the G7 heads of state that President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to join.

"More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally," von der Leyen wrote about the visit to Kyiv on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Until the country is finally free."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

9:50 PM

Media: Zelensky may visit Armenia in near future.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Armenia in “the near future,” the Armenian news outlet FactorTV reported on Feb. 23. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported, citing its sources.
7:23 PM

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state
2:36 PM

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
Editors' Picks

