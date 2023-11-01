ISW: Russian officials concerned about losing grip on periphery regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian leaders are increasingly worried about losing control over the country’s periphery regions following the Oct. 29 riots in the majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan, ISW reported in their daily assessment.

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov responded to the incident by praising Russian leader Vladimir Putin's accusation that the collective west manufactured the event to destabilize Russia, calling on his security forces to detain any suspects.

“Kadyrov's reactions to the riots in Dagestan suggest that he is first and foremost concerned with maintaining the perception of his unwavering support of Putin and secondly with demonstrating the strength of his authoritarian rule over Chechnya by threatening a violent response to potential future riots,” ISW writes.

The rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. Moscow has actively courted Hamas, a group Western governments have designated a terrorist entity.