Antisemitic protesters storm airport in Russia's Dagestan, looking for Jews

by Anastasiia Malenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2023 9:45 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Antisemitic protesters on Oct. 29 stormed Makhachkala Airport in the Russian republic of Dagestan in an effort to find Jews on a plane that had arrived from Tel Aviv.

The rioters shouted antisemitic slogans as they protested against Israel amid its ongoing military conflict with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

As a result of the unrest, Russia's aviation authority temporarily closed Makhachkala Airport.

Earlier that day, Russian media reported that crowds had gathered a the airport to protest a Red Wings flight arriving from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s Dagestan, in the evening.

Video footage from the airport shows hundreds of protesters, with some carrying Palestinian flags. The videos also show demonstrators stopping cars, entering the airfield, and causing disruption inside the airport.

In the footage, the rioters also tried to overturn a police car, broke into the airport building and attempted to enter the plane that had come from Israel.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the unrest. Everyone involved in the unrest will be identified through the video surveillance on the airport’s premises and held accountable, Russia's police said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the unrest demonstrated "Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities."

"We must all work together to oppose hatred," he added.

The protests come after a Hamas delegation visited Moscow earlier this week. Reuters later reported that Israel summoned the Russian ambassador Anatoly Viktorov to protest the hosting of Hamas.

Hamas delegation visits Moscow
A delegation of the militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, arrived in Moscow on Oct. 26, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said without elaborating on the visit details. Hamas also reported on the visit via their official Telegram channel, saying that the delegation is headed…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Anastasiia Malenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

