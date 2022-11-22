Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Kremlin looking to tighten control of Russian information space

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 7:13 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government is continuing to increase its control of the Russian information space as it looks to shape the narrative in and outside of Russia surrounding its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of the War wrote in its latest update.

The D.C.-based think tank cited one Russian military blogger as saying the Kremlin's efforts to shape Russia's information space "look like a kitten against a rhinoceros" compared to foreign think tanks, non-profit organizations, and independent media.

Russia's State Duma is also reportedly considering a bill that would regulate online "recommender" algorithms on social media networks, online cinemas, search engines, and internet marketplaces, ultimately allowing the government to turn off specific algorithms, the ISW wrote, citing Russian news outlet Kommersant.

Russian military bloggers responded to reports of the bill by saying it would make it more difficult to share propaganda as it would restrict access to personally tailored information on the internet, the ISW noted.

Where is Russia’s anti-war opposition?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
