ISW: Battle of Kherson not over as Russian forces enter new phase

Russian forces are withdrawing their forces across the Dnipro River in order to delay Ukrainian forces, rather than attempting to halt Ukraine's counteroffensive entirely, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

The withdrawal will take time, however, and it remains to be seen if Russia can conduct it in "relatively good order under Ukrainian pressure," the ISW said.

The think tank also said Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive to force Russian troops to withdraw across the Dnipro without the need for major ground offensives has likely succeeded.