Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence: Russia preparing 'large-scale provocation' on Ukrainian-Belarusian border

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 6:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning a "large-scale provocation" on Belarus' border with Ukraine "in the near future," potentially involving destruction of infrastructure facilities and victims among civilians, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on March 9.

"Several groups of Russians" will arrive in Belarus to conduct alleged provocation, which reportedly aims to form a negative public opinion about Ukraine among Belarusians and ensure Minsk's full participation in Russia's war against the country.

Ukraine's military intelligence wrote that the prominent Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov should also come to Belarus to cover the possible provocation.

According to Moscow's plan, Russian state-controlled media would be broadcasting live from the event site on March 11.

The intelligence directorate emphasized that "Ukraine does not conduct any combat operations on the territory of Belarus."

Although Belarus has not officially declared war on Ukraine, Russian forces have been given access to Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine, including the failed assault on Kyiv in February 2022.

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
