Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Intelligence chief: Russia additionally mined Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

by Olesya Boyko June 20, 2023 7:37 PM 1 min read
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, there is a threat of an explosion or accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the Russian forces have additionally mined the plant's cooler.

Budanov said there is currently "a certain threat" to the plant. He noted that by destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, the Russians also restrained the regular water access to the plant's coolers.

"The worst thing is that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was additionally mined during this time. It was the cooler that was mined. If they disable it by blowing it up, there is a high probability that there will be significant problems," Budanov added.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. It relies on water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to power its turbine condensers.

During regular Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, the plant was fully disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times.

Russian forces have been using the plant as a military base to launch repeated attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In early May, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials warned that the situation at the plant was "increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous" due to the frequency of shelling nearby.

Later, Ukraine's military intelligence warned about the possibility of a Russian false-flag operation at the plant.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, visited the occupied plant on June 15, saying that the station could operate safely for "some time."

Author: Olesya Boyko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.