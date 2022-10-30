Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Infrastructure Minister: Grain export impossible as Russia reimposes blockade

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2022 3:20 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cargo vessel Ikaria Angel carrying 40,000 metric tons of grain set for Ethiopia, hasn't departed from Ukrainian port, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"These goods were intended for the people of Ethiopia who are on the verge of starvation. But due to Russia's blocking of the 'grain corridor,' exports are impossible," he said on Oct. 30.

Russia suspended its participation in the deal after it claimed Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian naval base in Russian-occupied Sevastopol on Oct. 29. Ukraine didn't comment on the attack.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports.

The deal signed in July was set to expire on Nov. 22. Over 400 ships carrying 9.1 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

Last week, Moscow declared it was taking issue with some aspects of the agreement, claiming that Russian shipments of grain and fertilizer weren't being treated fairly. However, Russian grains and fertilizers exports are not subject to EU or U.S. sanctions.

Russia had declared its intention to exit the deal before the attack on Russian troops in occupied Sevastopol.

Russia says it 'suspends participation' in grain deal with Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
