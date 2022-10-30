Infrastructure Minister: Grain export impossible as Russia reimposes blockade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Cargo vessel Ikaria Angel carrying 40,000 metric tons of grain set for Ethiopia, hasn't departed from Ukrainian port, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"These goods were intended for the people of Ethiopia who are on the verge of starvation. But due to Russia's blocking of the 'grain corridor,' exports are impossible," he said on Oct. 30.

Russia suspended its participation in the deal after it claimed Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian naval base in Russian-occupied Sevastopol on Oct. 29. Ukraine didn't comment on the attack.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports.

The deal signed in July was set to expire on Nov. 22. Over 400 ships carrying 9.1 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

Last week, Moscow declared it was taking issue with some aspects of the agreement, claiming that Russian shipments of grain and fertilizer weren't being treated fairly. However, Russian grains and fertilizers exports are not subject to EU or U.S. sanctions.

Russia had declared its intention to exit the deal before the attack on Russian troops in occupied Sevastopol.

