The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, India, LNG, Gas, Russian gas, Business
Edit post

India won't buy from sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG 2 project, Indian oil secretary says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2024 5:34 PM 2 min read
For illustrative purposes only: A gas flare burns at the Yamal LNG plant in Sabetta, Russia, on Aug. 8, 2018. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

India will not purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, which has been sanctioned by Western countries, Indian Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Sept. 27, Reuters reported.

Arctic LNG 2, owned by Russia’s Novatek, aims to produce nearly 20 million metric tons of LNG per year, primarily for Asian markets, potentially generating billions of dollars in revenue.

The project was envisioned as Russia's largest LNG plant and a key part of its plan to become the world's leading LNG producer.

Earlier this year, the U.K., along with the U.S. and the European Union, sanctioned Arctic LNG 2.

"We will not buy (from) Arctic LNG 2. We are not buying any sanctioned commodity. Something which has broad-based sanctions, we are not touching it," Jain said.

India has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a record high in 2023.

India overtook China as the world’s largest importer of Russian oil in July as Chinese refiners bought less due to lower profit margins from fuel production, Reuters reported on Aug. 22, citing a comparison of import data.

At the same time, India has been developing its relationship with Ukraine, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Kyiv in August, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago.

Modi's visit to Ukraine came just weeks after his trip to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders on July 8, hours after Russia bombed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Zelensky, Modi discuss strengthening cooperation in New York
The two discussed trade, economic and defense cooperation, India’s involvement in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, and collaboration in educational, scientific, and cultural initiatives, according to Zelensky’s office.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.