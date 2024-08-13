Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, IAEA, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, Russians, War
IAEA says it is unable to determine cause of fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by Dmytro Basmat August 13, 2024 3:26 AM 2 min read
A fire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 11, 2024. (Screenshot / President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Aug. 12 that it had been unable to determine the cause of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that was started a day earlier.

Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces on Aug. 11 of setting fire to "a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers" at the nuclear plant in an effort to "create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir."

Soon after, President Vlodymyr Zelensky called on the IAEA to hold Russia accountable for the alleged provocation.

"As long as Russian terrorists retain control of the nuclear power plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal," Zelensky said in a Telegram post Aug. 11. "We are waiting for the world's reaction, waiting for the IAEA's reaction," he added.

In response to the fire, the IAEA responded on Aug. 11 that its expert witnesses were "told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack" on a cooling tower on-site, echoing claims of a drone attack shared by Russian-installed authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia, CNN reported.

On Aug. 12, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Rossi issued a statement describing damage to the cooling stations, and adding that the agency found no signs of drone debris or evidence that the fire started at the base of the cooling tower.

"The team has not been able to draw definitive conclusions on the basis of the findings and observations so far," the statement from the IAEA read. "The IAEA will continue its overall analysis after additional review and access to the water nozzle distribution level and the cold-water basin."

The IAEA added that nuclear safety at the power plant had not been affected.

"No radioactive material is present in the area of the cooling towers, which is located approximately 1.5 kilometers from the reactor units at ZNPP," the statement added.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that the fire had been put out in the morning of Aug. 12.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Its position near the front line has led to heightened nuclear safety risks throughout Russia's full-scale war.

Russian forces dig trenches near Kursk nuclear plant as Ukrainian troops advance, BBC reports
Photos appear to show Russian forces digging trenches near the KNPP as Ukrainian troops reportedly advance within 50 kilometers of the nuclear facility, the BBC said on Aug. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert


Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
3:37 PM

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
