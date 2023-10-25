IAEA warns of 'dangers to nuclear safety' following Russian strikes near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed concerns regarding the security and safety of nuclear facilities following a recent attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on Oct. 25 that damaged buildings adjacent to the region's nuclear power plant.

In a statement issued by the IAEA, Grossi emphasized the fragile state of nuclear safety, warning that the attack "underlines the extremely precarious nuclear safety situation in Ukraine."

The IAEA confirmed that there was no direct impact on the operations of the nuclear power plant from the attack, and that the blasts did not affect the site's connection to the national electricity grid.

Moscow has previously admitted to targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as one of its primary objectives. At the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA has observed previously reported anti-personnel mines in the facility.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns that Russia might escalate its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the upcoming fall and winter months.