Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
IAEA warns of 'dangers to nuclear safety' following Russian strikes near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

by Dmytro Basmat October 26, 2023 2:10 AM 1 min read
The first unit of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant near Netishyn, western Ukraine, on August 31, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed concerns regarding the security and safety of nuclear facilities following a recent attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on Oct. 25 that damaged buildings adjacent to the region's nuclear power plant.

In a statement issued by the IAEA, Grossi emphasized the fragile state of nuclear safety, warning that the attack "underlines the extremely precarious nuclear safety situation in Ukraine."  

The IAEA confirmed that there was no direct impact on the operations of the nuclear power plant from the attack, and that the blasts did not affect the site's connection to the national electricity grid.

Moscow has previously admitted to targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as one of its primary objectives. At the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA has observed previously reported anti-personnel mines in the facility.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns that Russia might escalate its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the upcoming fall and winter months.

Ukraine war latest: Russian drone strike likely targeted Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, Zelensky says
Key developments on Oct. 25: * Russia strikes Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight, damages buildings near local nuclear power plant, injures 20 * Zelensky says Ukraine will respond to Russia’s terrorist attacks * Shmyhal meets with Steinmeier in Berlin, discusses aid and air defense for Ukraine * Ger…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Dmytro Basmat
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
