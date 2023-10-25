Buildings near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant damaged in overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast in western Ukraine resulted in damage to the buildings near the region's nuclear power plant, the Energy Ministry said on Oct. 25.

While air defense systems shot down the incoming projectiles, the resulting explosions damaged the windows of an administrative and a laboratory building near the plant, the Energy Ministry reported.

The attack also damaged a power line, leaving 1,860 households in Khmelnytskyi Oblast without power, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the local authorities had already reported that that falling debris damaged "critical infrastructure."

"Restoration work will begin as soon as energy workers are allowed to the site of damage," the ministry said.

It was the fourth day in a row that Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been attacked by Russian forces, leaving 16 people injured.

Ukraine's Air Force later said that 11 Shahed-type drones had been shot down overnight, including over Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Located about 450 kilometers west of Kyiv and around 950 kilometers from the front line, Khmelnytskyi Oblast is nonetheless the target of regular Russian attacks.