Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Buildings near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant damaged in overnight attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2023 12:30 PM 1 min read
The first unit of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant near Netishyn, western Ukraine, on August 31, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast in western Ukraine resulted in damage to the buildings near the region's nuclear power plant, the Energy Ministry said on Oct. 25.  

While air defense systems shot down the incoming projectiles, the resulting explosions damaged the windows of an administrative and a laboratory building near the plant, the Energy Ministry reported.  

The attack also damaged a power line, leaving 1,860 households in Khmelnytskyi Oblast without power, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the local authorities had already reported that that falling debris damaged "critical infrastructure."

"Restoration work will begin as soon as energy workers are allowed to the site of damage," the ministry said.

It was the fourth day in a row that Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been attacked by Russian forces, leaving 16 people injured.

Ukraine's Air Force later said that 11 Shahed-type drones had been shot down overnight, including over Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Located about 450 kilometers west of Kyiv and around 950 kilometers from the front line, Khmelnytskyi Oblast is nonetheless the target of regular Russian attacks.

IAEA chief: ‘Direct attack’ most serious risk to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
President Volodymyr Zelensky promised Grossi that Ukrainian troops would never launch such an attack in their efforts to liberate the facility from Russian occupation.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
