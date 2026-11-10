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'I think he's an idiot' — Australian man who joined Russian army missing, feared dead in Ukraine

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by Tania Myronyshena
'I think he's an idiot' — Australian man who joined Russian army missing, feared dead in Ukraine
In late April, Ben Stimson posted this photo of Daryl Fladung (bottom right) and Bradley Townsend (top left) with a group of "other international volunteers from Latin America and Europe".(Telegram: Ben Stimson)

An Australian man who traveled to Russia to join its military in the war against Ukraine has been missing for nearly five months and is feared dead, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Nov. 10.

Daryl Fladung, a 38-year-old security guard from Queensland, traveled to Moscow in April despite having no previous military experience or known family ties to Eastern Europe.

His mother told ABC Investigations that she had not heard from him since late June, shortly after he was reportedly sent to the front line in Ukraine.

"I think he's an idiot for doing it. But there's nothing I can do about it," she told ABC. "I just want to know if my son's alive."

Unconfirmed reports circulating online suggested that Fladung, who used the nickname "Dundee," had been killed in a drone strike. His death has not been independently verified.

According to ABC, Fladung was met at a Moscow airport by two pro-Russian British nationals, Ben Stimson and Bradley Townsend, who were involved in helping foreign nationals join Russia's war.

A Russian military document reviewed by ABC showed that Fladung signed a contract with the Russian army on April 29.

After undergoing basic military training, Fladung reported injuries to his knee and heel. In a Telegram post on June 10, he said he had been ordered to take part in a frontline assault despite not having fully recovered.

Fladung's mother said she believed her son had been recruited online. She said he was struggling with financial problems and depression.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade declined to confirm whether it had information about his disappearance.

According to ABC, Fladung is the first Australian known to have joined Russia's military since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has been actively recruiting foreign nationals to fight in its war against Ukraine, often offering financial incentives and Russian citizenship.

Nearly 46,000 foreigners from 151 countries and unrecognized territories have signed contracts with the Russian military since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, according to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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