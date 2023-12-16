Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Hungary to veto Bulgaria's Schengen bid unless it cancels Russian gas transit tax

by Martin Fornusek December 16, 2023 10:30 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends the 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States on Nov. 3, 2023. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary threatened to veto Bulgaria's entry into the EU's passport-free Schengen Zone if Sofia does not scrap its transit tax on Russian gas, Reuters reported on Dec. 16, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Budapest is known for its amicable stances toward Moscow, and the majority of Hungarian gas supplies come from Russia.

Bulgaria imposed a transit tax on Russian gas in October, threatening to increase the prices of Hungarian imports flowing via the Turkish Stream pipeline.

"We have made it clear to the Bulgarians that if they keep this in place for long, if they jeopardize the safety of Hungary's energy supply for long, then we will veto their Schengen entry," Szijjarto said.

Hungary's top diplomat promised that the veto would be lifted as soon as the tax is removed.

In a bid to enter the much-desired Schengen Zone, the Bulgarian ruling coalition decided to suspend the tax earlier this week following discussions with the European Commission, at least until the EU presents a better solution.

"This tax shouldn't be unilateral from Bulgaria's side, but we should work with the European Commission. Such a tax can only be imposed with all European countries, in a way that would actually have an effect on the economy and on the Russian Federation," said Kiril Petkov, a former Bulgarian prime minister and a leader of the ruling PP party.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Boyko Borisov, another ex-prime minister and the leader of the PP's coalition partner GERB, commented that "since we are quite close to Schengen, any possibility of this fee hindering us should be removed."

Both Serbia and Hungary complained about the risk of higher gas prices when the measure was originally presented in October. Sofia retorted that the costs should be covered by Russia's state-owned gas supplier Gazprom.

Euractiv reported that despite Bulgaria's initial expectations to raise $1.3 billion per year, no money has been collected so far.

Budapest has repeatedly obstructed sanctions against Russia or blocked aid for Ukraine within the EU to leverage economic concessions.

During the recent European Council summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the $55 billion for Kyiv, but his abstention allowed an agreement on membership talks with Ukraine shortly after the European Commission released $11 billion in EU funds earmarked for Hungary.

Investigation: Italian company makes sure Russian war machine has the steel it needs
Editor’s note: This story was published by the Dutch investigative outlet Follow The Money on Dec. 14. The Kyiv Independent contributed reporting to this story and is republishing it with permission. Key facts: * After Russia seized Crimea and unleashed the war in the Donbas in 2014, the Italian…
The Kyiv IndependentKrijn Schramade
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.