The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Hungarian FM: Budapest will block next tranche of EU military aid for Ukraine unless it receives 'guarantees'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 8:13 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends the 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States on Nov. 3, 2023. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary will not support the next disbursement of military aid for Ukraine under the auspices of the EU's European Peace Facility (EPF) unless it receives guarantees that no Hungarian company will be added to Ukraine's international sponsors of war list, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Nov. 13, cited by the Hungarian media outlet Magyar Nemzet.

Hungary has previously blocked EU aid to Ukraine over the addition of the Hungarian bank OTP to the international sponsors of war list, which Szijjarto mentioned again in his press conference.

Although Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) provisionally removed OTP from the list, Hungary wants guarantees it will not be added again in the future.

The "international sponsor of war" title is designed to be "a powerful reputational tool," the Agency on Corruption Prevention explains on its website.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 9 that EU officials were discussing an alternative plan to aid Ukraine in case Hungary continues to block proposed funding packages.

Szijjarto reiterated a number of regularly expressed positions about Ukraine, including that sanctions have failed to work.

In addition, Szijjarto said that the "situation of Hungarians in Ukraine is constantly deteriorating," again saying that there can be no progress on Ukraine's accession to the EU until it changes its position on the Hungarian minority.

The language law that has long been a source of strife between Hungary and Ukraine was instituted in 2017 and requires at least 70% of education above fifth grade to be conducted in Ukrainian.

Ukraine has significant Hungarian and Romanian minorities, and both Hungary and Romania have criticized the law as discriminatory. Ukraine responded that it does not intend to crack down on its minorities, only to ensure that every Ukrainian citizen has sufficient knowledge of Ukraine's official language.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Hungary has repeatedly obstructed EU funds for Kyiv while opposing sanctions against Russia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains close ties with the Kremlin, has refused to provide military aid to Ukraine and claimed that Kyiv's counteroffensive was destined to fail.

Both Orban and Szijjarto have met with high-ranking Russian officials, including Putin, since Feb. 24, 2022. Szijjarto has also traveled to Russia five times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

A majority of Hungarians have expressed their disapproval of Orban's meeting with Putin at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Oct. 17.

Ukraine moves one step closer to joining EU. What’s next?
The European Commission’s historic decision on Nov. 8 recommending formal talks on Ukraine’s EU membership may be a milestone, but political hurdles, reforms, and years of negotiations still await before the country can finally join. After applying for EU membership on Feb. 28, 2022, just four days…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
