Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Hungary again blocks Ukraine aid over OTP Bank

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 23, 2023 10:16 PM 2 min read
A logo sits on display outside a branch of the OTP Bank Nyrt. in Budapest, Hungary, on May 15, 2013. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU foreign ministers have again failed to agree on the 500 million euros ($530 million) in military aid for Ukraine, as Hungary seeks assurances on the removal of its OTP Bank from Kyiv's international sponsors of war list, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's correspondent Rikard Jozwiak reported on Oct. 23.

The European bloc's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, confirmed that the ministerial negotiations in Luxembourg did not bring an agreement on the eight military assistance tranche, but he did not elaborate on the reasons.

"We have not yet managed to solve the problem of the eighth tranche of the European Peace Fund. We are still looking for a solution to this issue, but one way or another, we will find it," Borrell said.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention provisionally removed OTP and five Greek shipping companies from the list in the hope that this would "lead to Hungary's unblocking of 500 million euros of vital EU military aid for the Ukrainian people, and will also eliminate the possibility of Greece blocking the future EU sanctions package" against Russia.

While Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called this decision a "step in the right direction," Budapest seeks guarantees that the bank will not later return to the blacklist.

The move to "temporarily suspend" the inclusion of OTP Bank and the shipping companies was made following negotiations between the agency, national governments, and representatives of the companies, according to the agency.

Hungary issues more demands following suspension of OTP Bank from ‘international sponsors of war’ list
Hungary “still needs guarantees,” that the Hungarian OTP bank will not be reinstated to Ukraine’s international sponsors of war list, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Oct. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.