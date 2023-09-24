Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Hungarian official: New sanctions against Russia 'cause more harm to Europe'

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2023 3:48 AM 1 min read
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Brussels, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Russian state news agency TASS on Sept. 22 that new sanctions against Russia "are not necessary."

Szijjarto said the sanctions "cause more harm to Europe than to Russia."

The minister also said Ukrainian grain shipments would harm Central Europe's agriculture sector.

"If Ukrainian grain starts to spread into Central European countries, it will definitely destroy the agricultural markets of Central Europe. Not to mention our farmers, whom we obviously need to protect," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian government implemented a ban on 24 Ukrainian agricultural products after the European Commission decided to end the Ukrainian grain embargo on Sept. 15.

In response, Ukraine has said it will sue Hungary, along with Poland and Slovakia, over the import ban.

Hungary also has a history of opposing international sanctions against Russia while blocking funding for Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters; Abrams to arrive next week
Key developments on Sept. 22: * Ukrainian military strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters * Media: US to send small number of ATACMS to Ukraine * Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid * Biden: ‘Next week, the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.’…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
