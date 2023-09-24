Hungarian official: New sanctions against Russia 'cause more harm to Europe'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Russian state news agency TASS on Sept. 22 that new sanctions against Russia "are not necessary."

Szijjarto said the sanctions "cause more harm to Europe than to Russia."

The minister also said Ukrainian grain shipments would harm Central Europe's agriculture sector.

"If Ukrainian grain starts to spread into Central European countries, it will definitely destroy the agricultural markets of Central Europe. Not to mention our farmers, whom we obviously need to protect," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian government implemented a ban on 24 Ukrainian agricultural products after the European Commission decided to end the Ukrainian grain embargo on Sept. 15.

In response, Ukraine has said it will sue Hungary, along with Poland and Slovakia, over the import ban.

Hungary also has a history of opposing international sanctions against Russia while blocking funding for Ukraine.