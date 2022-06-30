Did the War End? Ep. 5: Inside Occupied Crimea - Resistance in the Face of Oppression

“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

Since Russia illegally annexed and occupied Crimea in 2014, nearly all forms of dissent on the peninsula have been crushed.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has imposed a new layer of censorship as repressions have increased and ways of resisting have diminished.



In this episode of “Did the War End?” we talk to two locals, including a Crimean Tatar activist, about how life has changed in Crimea since Feb. 24.