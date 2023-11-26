Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Guardian: Ukrainian report calls for disruption of supplies for Russia’s electronic warfare

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2023 12:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian report circulated to the major countries which have sanctioned Russia identifies key firms involved in development of Russia's electronic military equipment, the Guardian reported on Nov. 26.

The Ukrainian report called for immediate action to cut off the supply of technology to the electronic warfare campaign.

One of the suggestions included sanctioning key Russian firms working in the sector. The report named Strela Research and Production Association, Protek Research and Development Enterprise and Radioelectronic Technologies Concern, as key entities which it says have not been sanctioned by the U.K.

In addition to identifying eight key Russian firms in the field, the report named British firms producing components allegedly found in Russian electronic warfare equipment.

The companies involved say they have ceased trading with Russia, with some citing re-sales of components and supplies delivered before 2022 as an explanation, according to the article.

The Ukrainian report called for sanctions on identified Russian firms and the creation of the “unified database of components” for technology used by Russia’s electronic warfare equipment, the article said.

The report comes amid an alleged push by a "group of big member states" to weaken the European Union's plan to restrict Russia's access to dual-use goods and advanced technology through third countries as reported by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: Some EU members seek to weaken Russia sanctions enforcement plan
Some EU countries seek to weaken the bloc’s plans aimed against Russia’s ability to acquire restricted dual-use goods via third-party countries, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 25, citing undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
