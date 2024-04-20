Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa injures 3, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a residential area in Odesa with a missile attack, wounding three people, including a three-year-old child, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 20.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing multiple casualties among civilians.

The April 20 missile attack caused fires and destroyed several houses, from one of which a woman and a child were rescued, Kiper said on Telegram.

Two of the victims received minor injuries, and the child was hospitalized, according to Kiper.

Rescuers are still working on the scene, he added. A Russian missile strike against Odesa the day before reportedly injured a civilian and damaged the city’s port infrastructure.