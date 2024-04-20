Skip to content
Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa injures 3, including child

by Dinara Khalilova April 20, 2024 7:33 PM 1 min read
First responders are working on the scene of a Russian missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine, on April 20, 2024. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
Russian forces hit a residential area in Odesa with a missile attack, wounding three people, including a three-year-old child, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 20.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing multiple casualties among civilians.

The April 20 missile attack caused fires and destroyed several houses, from one of which a woman and a child were rescued, Kiper said on Telegram.

Two of the victims received minor injuries, and the child was hospitalized, according to Kiper.

Rescuers are still working on the scene, he added. A Russian missile strike against Odesa the day before reportedly injured a civilian and damaged the city’s port infrastructure.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
