Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb.19 that Russia hit several settlements, including the village of Lyptsi, located 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border, the cities of Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

As a result of the shelling, women aged 32, 45 and 50, and a 40-year-old man were injured.

In another region's settlement, a fire station building, a healthcare facility, private garages and cars were also damaged by Russia.