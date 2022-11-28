Governor: Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked three communities of the Nikopol district in southern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post on Telegram.

According to the governor, Russian forces fired at the Marhanetska, Pokrovska, and Chervonohrihorivska communities in the district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery. More than 30 Russian shells landed in those areas, Reznichenko said.

No casualties were reported, and details on the damage are still being reported, he said.

The Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol region sits just across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.