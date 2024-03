Governor: Russian cluster munitions attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Rizdvianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with cluster munitions, killing a civilian, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on March 4.

Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine suffer from regular Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been occupied by Russia since the 2022 invasion.

Russian troops launched two cluster munitions strikes against the village, with the second killing a resident, Fedorov said on Telegram.

Rizdvianka lies around 80 kilometers east of the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched 177 strikes on six settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 3, damaging 11 houses and infrastructure facilities, Fedorov reported earlier.