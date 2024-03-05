Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Kherson injures man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 11:04 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson wounded a 52-year-old man on March 5, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian troops struck Kherson multiple times on March 5, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, Prokudin said on Telegram.

As a result of the afternoon attack, the local man was reportedly hospitalized with injuries to his head and shoulders.

An administrative building, ​​power lines, and a car were damaged, added Prokudin.

An elderly man was injured when residential areas of Kherson came under Russian fire at 7 a.m. local time on the same day, the governor reported earlier.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
