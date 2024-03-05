Governor: Russian attack on Kherson injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson wounded a 52-year-old man on March 5, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian troops struck Kherson multiple times on March 5, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, Prokudin said on Telegram.

As a result of the afternoon attack, the local man was reportedly hospitalized with injuries to his head and shoulders.

An administrative building, ​​power lines, and a car were damaged, added Prokudin.

An elderly man was injured when residential areas of Kherson came under Russian fire at 7 a.m. local time on the same day, the governor reported earlier.