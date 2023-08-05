Ukraine to forcibly evacuate children from 9 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to constant Russian shelling, 130 children will be forcibly evacuated from nine settlements in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry announced on Aug. 5.

Children will be evacuated from the settlements of Yampil, Zarichne, Torske, Orikhuvatka, Nikonorivka, Malynivka, Tikhonivka, Vasyutynske and Rai-Olexandrivka, close to the front line.

A total of 1,718 people, including 228 children, have already been evacuated from the five-kilometer danger zone in Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.

There are no people left in 21 settlements of the region, according to the ministry.

On July 17, the Defense Council of the Kharkiv Oblast adopted a resolution on the mandatory evacuation of children from nine settlements in the Vovchansk area.