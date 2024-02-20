Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Nikopol, Russian attack
Governor: 3 injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 3:51 PM 1 min read
A stele marks the city limits of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, central Ukraine, on Dec. 12, 2023. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 20, wounding three residents, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia hit the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community on Feb. 20, damaging houses, power lines, and cars, according to Lysak.

An 87-year-old woman received a hand injury and was hospitalized in severe condition, he said on Telegram.

The Russian attack also reportedly injured two men aged 41 and 59.

Russian strikes against multiple Ukrainian regions killed two people and injured another 10 overnight and on Feb. 19, regional authorities reported earlier.

Nikopol Deputy Mayor Vitalii Zhuravlov was shot to death in his car on Nikopol's streets on Feb. 8.

The police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast detained on Feb. 12 a suspect in the murder case who was allegedly planning to commit similar crimes against other officials in Nikopol.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
